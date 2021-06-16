The Book of Mormon Sets Broadway Return Date

The Tony-winning Broadway production of The Book of Mormon will return to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on Friday, November 5, 2021. Tickets will go on sale June 28.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, winning nine Tonys and breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times.The London production will return to the Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End beginning November 15, with a UK tour starting October 12 at the Donald Gordon Theatre in Cardiff. Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Book of Mormon features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. Parker codirects with Casey Nicholaw, who also serves as choreographer. Set design is by Scott Pask, costume design is by Ann Roth, lighting design is by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design is by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, who is also the musical director.

The musical is led by longtime producer Anne Garefino, who has worked with Parker and Stone for decades on South Park. Original co-lead producer Scott Rudin is no longer involved with the show and will not receive any financial compensation going forward. Rehearsals with the writers will resume this fall.