Telly Leung, Adam Kantor, and More to Be Industry Coaches at 2019 Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have announced the industry coaches for this year's 11th annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Jenni Barber, Randy Graff, MaryAnn Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Michael McElroy, and Eliseo Roman will mentor the 86 high school students from across America who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

The 2019 nominees include Jeremy Fuentes from New York City; Elyse Bell from La Mirada, California; Janina Colucci from Los Angeles; Rodney McKinner III from Memphis, Tennessee; and more. Click here for the complete list of nominees.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) will host this year's ceremony, to be streamed live on on the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theater in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2 million in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, touring, and West End productions.

The 2018 Jimmy Award winners were Andrew Barth Feldman, current star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and Reneé Rapp, Broadway's next Regina George in Mean Girls.