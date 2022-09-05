Sweeney Todd Headed Back to Broadway With Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and a 26-Piece Orchestra

There's no official announcement just yet — but according to both the official ticketing link and an Instagram account that looks awfully legitimate, Sweeney Todd is headed back to Broadway this spring, in the heavily rumored production featuring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

This revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's gothic thriller is Broadway's worst-kept secret, already talked about for weeks. It will be directed by Thomas Kail, with Steven Hoggett serving as choreographer and Alex Lacamoire serving as music supervisor. A 26-piece (!) orchestra will play Jonathan Tunick's orchestrations, according to Ticketmaster.

With a score by Sondheim and a book by Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a Fleet Street barber who returns to London hell-bent on revenge. But how to dispose of the bodies? Mrs. Lovett, the proprietress of a pie shop situated just beneath Sweeney's salon, has an idea.

According to the ticket listing, performances begin February 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with AMEX presale beginning at 10am on September 6. Meanwhile, we await word from the publicists...

Take a look at the title treatment below: