Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Casts North American Tour

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, launching this September in Rochester, NY.

The three actors who will play the iconic title role will be Dan'yelle Williamson as Diva Donna, Alex Hairston as Disco Donna, and Olivia Elease Hardy as Duckling Donna. The cast also includes Steven Grant Douglas as Bruce Sudano, John Gardiner as Neil Bogart, and Erick Pinnick as Andrew Gaines. Rounding out the ensemble will be Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo'Nathan Michael, DeQuina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha'nae, De'Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Jennifer Wolfe.

Summer features a book by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and Tony winner Des McAnuff (who also directs), with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others. Choreography is by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervision by Ron Melrose, and scenic design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. The tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

Summer is described as follows: "She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including 'Love to Love You Baby,' 'Bad Girls,' and 'Hot Stuff,' this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation."

Summer ran from April-December, 2018 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and starred LaChanze (Diva Donna), Ariana DeBose (Disco Donna), and Storm Lever (Duckling Donna).

