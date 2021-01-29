Still No Official Date Set for 2020 Tony Awards, Though Voting Will Begin in March

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that voting for the Tony Awards will take place March 1-15, though a ceremony will be presented "in coordination with the reopening of Broadway."

Nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards, covering a period from the summer of 2019 to early February 2020, were announced on October 15. A ceremony was initially discussed for later that fall or winter.

While Broadway is currently closed until June 1, it is widely believed that shows will not be given the go-ahead to reopen until the fall or winter of 2021, pending a downturn in Covid cases and widespread vaccination distribution.

There is still no date for the 2020 Tony Awards officially announced.

Click here for a complete list of 2020 Tony Award nominees.