Still No Official Date Set for 2020 Tony Awards, Though Voting Will Begin in March

Nominations were announced on October 15, ahead of a ceremony that was promised for the fall of 2020.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that voting for the Tony Awards will take place March 1-15, though a ceremony will be presented "in coordination with the reopening of Broadway."

Nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards, covering a period from the summer of 2019 to early February 2020, were announced on October 15. A ceremony was initially discussed for later that fall or winter.

While Broadway is currently closed until June 1, it is widely believed that shows will not be given the go-ahead to reopen until the fall or winter of 2021, pending a downturn in Covid cases and widespread vaccination distribution.

There is still no date for the 2020 Tony Awards officially announced.

Click here for a complete list of 2020 Tony Award nominees.

