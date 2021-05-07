Stephen Adly Guirgis's Between Riverside and Crazy Will Receive Broadway Premiere in 2022

Second Stage Theater has announced its 2021-22 season at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater and its longtime off-Broadway home at the Kiser Theater on 43rd Street.

The Broadway season will kick off in the fall of 2021 with the New York premiere of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, directed by Kate Whoriskey. A drama about a truck stop sandwich shop that offers kitchen jobs to the formerly incarcerated. The production will have scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks, and casting by the Telsey Office.

Scott Ellis's planned revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning Take Me Out will now take place in the spring of 2022, with a production that has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Mikaal Suiliman, and casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. Take Me Out was in rehearsals when theaters shut down in March 2020.

The fall of 2022 will see the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton. The dark comedy, about an ex-cop's struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent-stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive, had its world premiere via the Atlantic Theater Company in 2014 before running at Second Stage in 2015.

Off-Broadway at the Kiser Theater, Second Stage will premiere Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh, directed by May Adrales, this fall, with a creative team that includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts, projection design by Shawn Duan, and casting by the Telsey Office.

Spring 2022 will see the premiere of JC Lee's To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett.

Casting and additional information about each production is still to be announced.