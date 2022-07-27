Stage Adaptation of Classic Western High Noon in the Works for Broadway

A stage adaptation of the 1952 film High Noon is in the works for a planned Broadway premiere in 2023.

Based on the classic Western produced by Stanley Kramer, the play is written by Eric Roth (from Carl Foreman's screenplay) and will be directed by Michael Arden. Attached producers are Paula Wagner and Hunter Arnold.

Exact dates, cast, and additional information are still to be announced. The original film earned Oscars for director Fred Zimmerman and star Gary Cooper. Cooper starred alongside Grace Kelly in this story of a local law man who must decide whether he wants to face a deadly foe alone, or skip town with his new wife.