Sing Street Releases "Drive It Like You Stole It" Music Video

Sing Street, beginning preview performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on March 26, has released a music video for the single, "Drive It Like You Stole It." The song is available ahead of the cast album release, which is also set for March 26. Check out the music video below.

Based on John Carney's film, Sing Street follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.