New York Theatre Workshop's Sing Street to Move to Broadway This Spring

The New York Theatre Workshop production of the new musical Sing Street will move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre this spring, beginning performances March 26 ahead of an April 19 opening.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Darron L. West, music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe, makeup and hair by J. Jared Janas, fight choreography by Thomas Schall, and dialect coaching by Deborah Hecht.. Fred Lassen serves as music director.

The complete New York Theatre Workshop company will transfer to Broadway. That includes Max William Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as the drummer, and Ilan Eskenazi as understudy for Conor.

Sing Street runs at New York Theatre Workshop through January 26. Complete casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced.