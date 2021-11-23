All the Shows in New York With Black Friday Matinees
Why shop when you can see a show?
Black Friday, the frenzy of consumerism that takes place immediately after Thanksgiving, has become part of the holiday calendar. But that doesn't mean you have to participate. Several shows in New York have scheduled special matinee performances for Black Friday, and with curtain times ranging from 10am to 5pm, it is possible to see multiple shows in one day if you plan it out. With that in mind, here are all of the Broadway and off-Broadway shows performing matinees on Friday, November 26:
BROADWAY
Ain't Too Proud - 2pm
Aladdin - 2pm
The Book of Mormon - 2pm
Caroline, Or Change - 2pm
Chicago - 2:30pm
Chicken & Biscuits - 2pm (closing November 28)
Clyde's - 2pm
Come From Away - 1pm
Company - 2pm
Dana H. - 2pm (closing November 28)
Diana the Musical - 2pm
Flying Over Sunset - 2pm
Freestyle Love Supreme - 5pm
Girl From the North Country - 2pm
Hadestown - 2pm
Hamilton - 2pm
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 1pm
Jagged Little Pill - 2pm
The Lion King - 2pm
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2pm
Mrs. Doubtfire - 2pm
Six - 3pm
Thoughts of a Colored Man - 2pm
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - 2pm
To Kill a Mockingbird - 1pm
Waitress - 2pm
Wicked - 2pm
OFF-BROADWAY
The Alchemist - 2pm
Blue Man Group - 2pm, 5pm
The Gazillion Bubble Show - 12pm, 3pm
Is There Still Sex in the City? - 2pm
Jersey Boys - 2pm
Little Shop of Horrors - 2pm
Morning's at Seven - 2pm
The Play That Goes Wrong - 2pm
A Sherlock Carol - 2pm
Stomp - 3pm
A Turtle on a Fence Post - 2:30pm
Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation - 10am, 2pm