All the Shows in New York With Black Friday Matinees

Black Friday, the frenzy of consumerism that takes place immediately after Thanksgiving, has become part of the holiday calendar. But that doesn't mean you have to participate. Several shows in New York have scheduled special matinee performances for Black Friday, and with curtain times ranging from 10am to 5pm, it is possible to see multiple shows in one day if you plan it out. With that in mind, here are all of the Broadway and off-Broadway shows performing matinees on Friday, November 26:

Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Alana Raquel Bowers, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers appear in Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway.

(© Emilio Madrid)

BROADWAY

Ain't Too Proud - 2pm

Aladdin - 2pm

The Book of Mormon - 2pm

Caroline, Or Change - 2pm

Chicago - 2:30pm

Chicken & Biscuits - 2pm (closing November 28)

Clyde's - 2pm

Come From Away - 1pm

Company - 2pm

Dana H. - 2pm (closing November 28)

Diana the Musical - 2pm

Flying Over Sunset - 2pm

Freestyle Love Supreme - 5pm

Girl From the North Country - 2pm

Hadestown - 2pm

Hamilton - 2pm

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 1pm

Jagged Little Pill - 2pm

The Lion King - 2pm

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2pm

Mrs. Doubtfire - 2pm

Six - 3pm

Thoughts of a Colored Man - 2pm

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - 2pm

To Kill a Mockingbird - 1pm

Waitress - 2pm

Wicked - 2pm

Emmanuel Elpenord, Chris Palmieri, Jake Bazel, and Kirsty Moon appear in Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation at Theatre Row.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

OFF-BROADWAY

The Alchemist - 2pm

Blue Man Group - 2pm, 5pm

The Gazillion Bubble Show - 12pm, 3pm

Is There Still Sex in the City? - 2pm

Jersey Boys - 2pm

Little Shop of Horrors - 2pm

Morning's at Seven - 2pm

The Play That Goes Wrong - 2pm

A Sherlock Carol - 2pm

Stomp - 3pm

A Turtle on a Fence Post - 2:30pm

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation - 10am, 2pm