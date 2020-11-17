Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Plans for Future In-Person Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced plans for a future season of live, in-person performances, theoretically beginning in the fall of 2021, if conditions allow.

In the fall of 2021, Roundabout will present Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D. Clarke and directed by Michael Longhurst, on Broadway at Studio 54, and Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, at the American Airlines Theatre.

They will also present Mansa Ra (Jiréh Breon Holder)'s ...what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon, and Dave Harris's Exception to the Rule, directed by Miranda Haymon, off-Broadway. In the spring of 2022, Broadway will present 1776, co-directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

Previously announced productions of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch, Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, and Sanaz Toossi's English, will be rescheduled for dates to be determined.

Additional information about these productions is still to be announced.