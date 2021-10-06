Romy and Michele: The Musical to Hold Industry Presentation in New York

A developmental workshop for Romy and Michele: The Musical will be held at New 42 Studios in New York, with industry presentations scheduled on October 14 and 15.

The new musical is based on the 1997 film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. Starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, it's about a pair of underachievers who concoct fictional versions of their lives for their 10-year high school reunion.

The book is by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange Is the New Black) have written a new score inspired by '80s and '90s pop. Choreography is by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia) and scenic design is by Scott Pask (Waitress, Mean Girls). Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) directs.

The presentation will star Brittney Johnson as Romy, Leana Rae Concepcion as Michele, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Starr as Billy Christianson, Chad Burris as Toby Walters, Telly Leung as Sandy Frink, and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. The ensemble will include Zuri Washington, Erin Ramirez, Anju Cloud, Shea Gomez, Shina Ann Morris, Sissy Bell, Louis Williams Jr., Sam Hamashima, and Jorrel Javier.

The musical already made its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2017. The script has undergone significant rewrites since then.

To hold you over until the next time Romy and Michele is onstage, here's a scene from the film featuring interpretive dance and Tony winner Alan Cumming: