Quaran-QUEEN Q&A: Find Out How the Stars of Broadway's Six Are Spending Their Time
This is the first edition of our Quarantine Q&A series.
Broadway stars are just like us. They're even quarantined in their homes the same way we are. So we decided to poll some of our favorite actors to see how they're spending their time. Here's what we learned from the six queens of Six.
Favorite quarantine snack:
Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon): Boom-Chicka-Pop Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn
Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn): Popcorn, berries, and chips
Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour): Lesser Evil Vegan Cheese Paleo Puffs
Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves): WINE!!!
Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard): Pizza bagels, puppy chow, chips and dip.
Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr): Dried mangos
Favorite media binge:
Adrianna: Currently, I'm rewatching The Tudors! LOL!
Andrea: Netflix — On My Block. Hulu — Little Fires Everywhere
Abby: I've been a fan for years, but now more than ever I'm very grateful for Yoga With Adriene on YouTube. And of course, HGTV.
Brittney: I am actually bingeing all of Jane Austen's books on Audible and watching the films that have been adapted as a result. I am also watching all of Robert Townsend's films — B.A.P.S., Meteor Man, etc.
Samantha: Right now I'm really into Ozark, Little Fires Everywhere, and Dollface.
Anna: The New York Times Daily podcast and Containment on Netflix
Weirdest bulk purchase:
Adrianna: Pencils. I figured that I would be doing a LOT of writing.
Andrea: Peanut butter
Abby: I haven't bought anything in bulk. It's unnecessary and inconsiderate to your fellow humans!
Brittney: Not sure if it's weird... but mini cucumbers are my JAM!
Samantha: Pre-workout powder and EmergenC Immune packets
Anna: Puppy wee-wee pads
Most essential wardrobe item:
Adrianna: Sweatpants
Andrea: Basketball Shorts
Abby: Sweatpants
Brittney: My eye mask!!!
Samantha: Sweatpants. Over sized T-shirts. More sweatpants.
Anna: Sweaters constantly because I'm always cold!
Complete the sentence based on how you're currently feeling: "Alexa, play ___"
Adrianna: Old '80s and '90s R&B hits
Andrea: "All by Myself" by Celine Dion
Abby: Dolly Parton
Brittney: Gregory Porter
Samantha: Ariana Grande
Anna: The Fantasia soundtrack