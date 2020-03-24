Producers Offer $1 Million Match for BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

More than 20 Broadway producers are offering a $1 million challenge match to double the impact of donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Among the producers are Spencer Ross, Rebecca Gold Milikowsky, Elizabeth Armstrong, Bill Damaschke, Diana DiMenna, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, S. Asher Gelman, John Gore & Lauren Reid/The John Gore Organization, Louise Gund, Judi Krupp, Larry & Beth Lenke, Carmen Pavlovic & Gerry Ryan, Marc Platt, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Scott Rudin, Jeffrey Seller, Jana Shea, Iris Smith, David Stone and Barbara Whitman. Reid, Jordan Roth, and Stone also serve on the BC/EFA Board of Trustees.

Administered by the Actors Fund, the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will help entertainment professionals meet coronavirus-related expenses. It will provide urgent additional resources for the vital social service programs of the Actors Fund, including emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling, and the operation of the Actors Fund's Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts.

You can make your tax-deductible donation at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

TheaterMania has launched its own fundraising effort, the #BwayHandWashChallenge, which you can read about here.