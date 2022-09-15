Pretty Woman National Tour Welcomes a New Leading Lady

The national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical will welcome Jessie Davidson (Harmony off-Broadway) to the cast beginning the week of October 10 in Memphis, TN. Davidson takes on the leading role of Vivian Ward, replacing Olivia Valli, who concludes her year-long run as Vivian on October 9 in New Orleans.

Adam Pascal will continue in the role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour, accompanied by Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Kyle Taylor Parker will continue as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 11, 2022 in Kansas City.

Rounding out the current cast are Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

The Equity tour launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI. The tour will continue through May 7, 2023 with the final scheduled engagement in Sacramento, CA.

Based on the hit film, Pretty Woman features a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.