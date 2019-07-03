Pretty Woman: The Musical to End Broadway Run

The Broadway production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, which opened at Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018, has announced that it will close on Sunday, August 18, after 27 preview and 421 regular performances.

Pretty Woman will begin performances in Germany on Monday, September 23, starring Patricia Meeden as Vivian and Mark Seibert as Edward. Presented by Stage Entertainment and Paula Wagner, it will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Sunday, September 29.

The show will begin its first national tour in October 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island and will also have a West End run in 2020 to be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team.

Based on the 1990 movie of the same name, the production is described as follows: "Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other…and themselves. Experience moments from the beloved movie — and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way — in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages."

Samantha Barks (Vivian Ward) and Andy Karl (Edward Lewis) led the opening-night cast. As previously announced, Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will take over Barks' and Karl's roles starting July 22.

Pretty Woman features a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton. The musical is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.