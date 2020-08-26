Predicting the Tonys: A Guide to the Designers Eligible in This Very Strange Season

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that they will present the 2020 Tony Awards this year after all, in a digital format. Details are scarce, but here's what we know: The newly determined cutoff date will be February 19, and therefore, the last two shows to open before the shutdown, West Side Story and Girl From the North Country, will not be eligible (the reason being they didn't invite enough voters to see them), nor will Six, which was supposed to open the night theaters closed.

Still, there are 18 productions and dozens of worthy actors and designers left to get nominated in 26 categories. Here, we look at the performers from the season, and explain the various Tonys rules for categories that may not seem particularly full. For a look at the eligible shows, click here. For a look at the eligible performers, click here.

Derek McLane's Moulin Rouge! set, complimented by Justin Townsend's lighting.

(© David Gordon)

Each of the musical categories are filled with the same four shows.

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández & Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Lee Savage, The Lightning Thief

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Sydney Maresca, The Lightning Thief

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

David Lander, The Lightning Thief

Bruno Poet, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Ryan Rumery, The Lightning Thief

Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The sets, costumes, and lighting of A Christmas Carol.

(© Joan Marcus)

When it comes to the plays, there are 14 options for each category.

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Bob Crowley, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Riccardo Hernández, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Laura Jellinek, Sea Wall/A Life

David Korins, The Great Society

Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Todd Rosenthal, Linda Vista

Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm

Mark Wendland, The Rose Tattoo

Alexander Woodward, The Sound Inside

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Laura Bauer, Linda Vista

Linda Cho, The Great Society

Linda Cho, Grand Horizons

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Bob Crowley, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Soutra GIlmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

David Hyman, The Sound Inside

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Emily Rebholz, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, Sea Wall/A Life

Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, Betrayal

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Marcus Doshi, Linda Vista

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Guy Horae, Sea Wall/A Life

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play

Natasha Katz, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Peter Mumford, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Jen Schriver, Grand Horizons

Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon, The Rose Tattoo

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Hugh Vanstone, The Height of the Storm

David Weiner and Victoria Sagady, The Great Society

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Paul Groothuis, The Height of the Storm

Palmer Hefferan, Grand Horizons

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

John Leonard, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Fitz Patton, The Rose Tattoo

Paul James Prendergast, The Great Society

Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, Betrayal

Dan Moses Schreier, A Soldier's Play

Nevin Steinberg, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Richard Woodbury, Linda Vista



Here are the rules as we know them: If there are nine eligible nominees, categories will contain five slots. If there are fewer than nine eligible nominees, categories will only have four slots.

Because there are 14 plays eligible, the play categories will have five nominees. And with only four eligible musicals, each of them, according to the rules as they stand now, can, in fact, be given a slot in their respective categories. Theoretically, that's great for a show like The Lightning Thief, which, in any other season configuration, probably wouldn't have been nominated for anything.

On the other hand, the Tonys could choose to combine plays and musicals, which is how the categories stood until 2005. That would probably affect the musicals more than the plays.

The one remaining category:

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Rob Rokicki and Wiley DeWeese, The Lightning Thief

This category also includes A Christmas Carol, which has been ruled a play but has a lot of music in it (particularly, some beautiful renditions of Christmas carols played on handbells). But this category has more than four nominees and less than nine, which means that no more than four shows can be nominated here, unless there's a tie for the last slot.