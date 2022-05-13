Photos: Meet the 2022 Class of Tony Award Nominees

Photo FlashPhotos: Meet the 2022 Class of Tony Award NomineesCheck out our portrait's of this year's big names.AuthorDavid GordonLocationsBroadwayMay 13, 2022The 2022 class of Tony Award nominees met the press on Thursday, May 12, and you can check out our portraits below. Click here for a complete list of nominees. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster (© Tricia Baron) LaChanze and Chuck Cooper (© Tricia Baron) Sidney DuPont and Joaquina Kalukango (© Tricia Baron) Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean (© Tricia Baron) Jesse Williams, Michael Oberholtzer, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (© Tricia Baron) David Morse, Paula Vogel, and Mary-Louise Parker (© Tricia Baron) Kara Young and Uzo Aduba (© Tricia Baron) Mikhail Fiksel and Deirdre O'Connell (© Tricia Baron) Jared Grimes (© Tricia Baron) Jason Michael Webb, Natasha Katz, Christopher Wheeldon, Lynn Nottage, Lia Vollack, Derek McLane, Myles Frost, David Holcenberg, Paul Tazwell, and Peter Nigrini (© Tricia Baron) Loading...