Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle Reunite at Aladdin to Sing "A Whole New World"

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, the original singers of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, stopped by the Broadway show to give the audience a special reunion performance to follow the final curtain call. Michael James Scott, who stars as Broadway's Genie, introduced the pair to the crowd at the at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and like it was still 1992, Bryson and Belle tore the roof off the building.

Take a look at the epic performance below, and pay particular attention to the priceless reactions of the Aladdin company. This is the stuff of Disney magic.