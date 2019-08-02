Harold Prince Documentary Will Be Rebroadcast on PBS Tonight

To mark the career and legacy of the late Harold Prince, PBS will rebroadcast the acclaimed documentary Harold Prince: The Director's Life as a Great Performances special presentation tonight, Friday, August 2, at 10pm ET.

Directed by Lonny Price and written by David Thompson, the documentary explores Prince's seven decades as a theatrical producer and director, working on legendary hits like West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera. In addition to archival clips, this performance-documentary includes interviews with many of Prince's renowned collaborators, including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mandy Patinkin, John Kander, Susan Stroman, Angela Lansbury. and others, all sharing their firsthand insights into his pioneering achievements in the theater.

The program is also available to stream through August 14 via the PBS Video app and PBS website.

Prince died on July 31.