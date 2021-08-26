Paulo Szot Will Return to Chicago to Play Billy Flynn Once Again

Tony winner Paulo Szot will round out the Broadway cast of Chicago when it resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14. Szot will return to the role of Billy Flynn alongside Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, and Lillias White as Matron Mama Morton.

The company will also include Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. The production, Broadway's longest-running American musical, marks its 25th anniversary in November.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by the late Ann Reinking. The production features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

