Patti LuPone Sets the Record Straight on Missed Company Performances

Tony winner Patti LuPone has taken to social media to reveal the real reason she missed two preview performances the week before the opening night of Company on Broadway.

"I don't normally do this," she writes on her much-followed Twitter account, "but since there are a few little shits out there writing false things about Company, here's the truth: I missed two shows with a rotavirus. My toilet can confirm this." She goes on to praise the stage crew and Covid safety protocols at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

You can read the full statement below:

Marianne Elliott's controversial revival production of the 1970 Stephen Sondheim musical recasts 35-year-old bachelor Bobby as "Bobbie," a woman of the same age navigating the single life in Manhattan.

In his review, critic David Gordon highlights the comic acting in the production, stating, "this is the most fun I've ever had at this show." He also has high praise for LuPone, who delivers an unforgettable performance "The Ladies Who Lunch": "I clapped like a trained seal and I'd do it again," he writes. Read his full review here.

