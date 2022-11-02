Patrick Page to Play His Final Performance in Hadestown Just Before the New Year

Patrick Page will play his final performance as Hades in the Broadway production of Hadestown on December 30.

Page has been with Hadestown since its 2016 off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance when the show opened on Broadway in 2019.

In a press statement, Page said, "Hadestown has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Over the past seven years I have had a front row seat to the genius of Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin as the show evolved from its initial production Off-Broadway through its Canadian and British incarnations and now, on Broadway. I will always be connected to the character of Hades in some way – but it's time to move on. I'm grateful beyond measure."

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt will return to the Walter Kerr Theatre as Hades. He will be joined by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes.

They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Soara-Joye Ross, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Brandon Cameron, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.