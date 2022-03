Pamela Anderson met with the press today to show off the new Chicago poster ahead of her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running Kander & Ebb revival. Wearing a black dress and a pair of what appear to be Christian Louboutin heels — the perfect colors for Chicago — she posed in front of the artwork with producer Barry Weissler.

Pamela Anderson poses with Chicago producer Barry Weissler.

(© Tricia Baron)