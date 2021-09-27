Our Favorite Performances From the Tony Awards 2020

The Tony Awards were last night! Take a look at this variety of top tier performances from nominees and guest stars. You can also see the winners here.

Duets: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel performing "For Good." Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal performing "What You Own." Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald performing "Wheels of a Dream."

Jagged Little Pill: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the cast sing "Ironic" and "All I Really Want"

Jennifer Holliday returning to Dreamgirls

Jennifer Holliday is in top form tonight at The Tonys. She reminded everyone tonight what an immense talent she has... I hope she gets some roles from this pic.twitter.com/gFupik0hAP — The Architect (@Le_Architok) September 27, 2021

Moulin Rouge!

Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina