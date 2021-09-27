TheaterMania Logo
Home link

Our Favorite Performances From the Tony Awards 2020

Jennifer Holliday singing Dreamgirls, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell singing Ragtime.

The Tony Awards were last night! Take a look at this variety of top tier performances from nominees and guest stars. You can also see the winners here.

Duets: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel performing "For Good." Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal performing "What You Own." Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald performing "Wheels of a Dream."

Jagged Little Pill: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the cast sing "Ironic" and "All I Really Want"

Jennifer Holliday returning to Dreamgirls

Moulin Rouge!

Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...