Oklahoma!'s Damon Daunno Is Immortalized at Sardi's

Ahead of its closing on January 19, Oklahoma! star Damon Daunno received a Sardi's portrait on January 16. Daunno earned a 2019 Tony nomination for his performance in the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. He's also been seen in Brief Encounter, Hadestown, Beardo, and The Lucky Ones, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award.

The cast of Oklahoma! congratulates Damon Daunno.

(© David Gordon)

Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.

Directed by Daniel Fish, the revival production was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord, and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.