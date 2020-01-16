Oklahoma! and Slave Play Are Among Our Top 5 Shows to See This Week

With so much great theater in New York City and across the country, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss — including two from the Public Theater's currently ongoing Under the Radar festival that are running through this weekend.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Andares

Josué Maychi, Lupe de la Cruz, and Domingo Mijangos star in Andares, running through January 19 as part of the Public Theater's Under the Radar festival.

(© Abraham Villafaña)

"...[an] enchanting synthesis of traditional myth and personal narrative from Mexico's Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral...[l]ovingly conceived and directed by Héctor Flores Komatsu... Even in its most exuberant moments, a simmering rage bubbles under Andares..." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Paddington Gets in a Jam

Jess Bulzacchelli and A.J. Ditty star alongside Paddington in Paddington Gets in a Jam, currently running at the DR2 Theater.

(© Richard Termine)

"Jonathan Rockefeller has brought Paddington to the stage for the first time in a funny 50-minute show... Paddington Gets in a Jam is a fun introduction to live theater for little ones and provides a good lesson in the importance of saying 'please' and 'thank you,' even when others might not be as polite." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

The Truth Has Changed

Josh Fox is the writer and star of The Truth Has Changed, running through January 19 as part of the Public Theater's Under the Radar festival.

(© International Wow Company)

"...a brutally honest, no-holds-barred, emergency siren of a solo show... [Josh] Fox is an ideal narrator who grabs you by the hand and pulls you along for the entirety of the overwhelming proceedings, whether you like it or not. ...[I]f you're going to consume 90 minutes of meaty journalism, it's refreshing to feel confident that you're being told the truth." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Oklahoma!

The cast of Oklahoma!, which concludes its Broadway run on Sunday, January 19.

(© Little Fang)

"[Director Daniel Fish] has brushed away the dust from this beloved classic, uncovering the discord and primal lust that's always been hiding in the shadows of [Oscar] Hammerstein's script. ...Sitting with rapt attention for three hours, I felt as though I was watching a brand-new musical, not one that just turned 76. It's one of the best revivals I've ever seen. And it's just so sexy." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Slave Play

The cast of Slave Play, which concludes its Broadway run on Sunday, January 19.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"...Slave Play provokes conversations about racial topics that Americans are often too afraid to have without the kind of shared experience that this play provides. ...Seeing it a second time has strengthened my opinion that Slave Play bears the marks of genius, and by 'genius' I mean that rare gift of fresh insight that allows others to see the world in a new way." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.