Nick Rashad Burroughs to Star as Ike in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Nick Rashad Burroughs will take over the role of Ike Turner on Broadway in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He will play his first performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Tuesday, January 18. Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, who originated the role on Broadway, will play his final performance as Ike on Sunday, January 16.

Burroughs is an original Broadway cast member of Tina who has also been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and King Kong, as well as in the national tour of Something Rotten!

Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony van Laast, and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The musical "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll."

The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations and currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.