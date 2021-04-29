New York City Plans "Full Strength" Reopening Beginning July 1

New York City is planning an official reopening on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning on MSNBC, with Broadway gearing up for a September start.

"We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," de Blasio said, crediting the vaccination rollout and precautions like mask-wearing and hand-washing with helping to keep Covid-19 in check. Thus far, 6.3 million vaccinations have been distributed in New York City and cases and hospitalizations are plummeting.

In the interview, de Blasio specified that Broadway itself is aiming for a September full reopening, though smaller shows could reopen at 100 percent capacity earlier in the summer. "Broadway takes time because they have to mount a whole production," he said. "You should expect Broadway, full strength, in September, but I'd love to see some of the smaller shows up in July and August."

It is widely speculated that several Broadway productions are gearing up to announce their fall opening and reopening plans in May. Exact information is still to be announced.