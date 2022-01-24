NaTasha Yvette Williams joins the Broadway cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Producers announced today that Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams will assume the role of Zelma in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical beginning Friday, February 4 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Dawnn Lewis, who originated the role of Zelma in the Broadway production, will play her final performance on Sunday, January 30.

Williams was most recently seen on Broadway earlier this season in Chicken and Biscuits, and has previously performed in the Broadway productions of Chicago (Matron "Mama" Morton), Waitress, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, and The Color Purple. Williams is also a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony van Laast, and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The musical "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll."

The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations and currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.