Natalie Mendoza is Moulin Rouge!'s New Satine; Complete Broadway Cast Announced

The next Satine of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical is an actor who has a long history with the property: Natalie Mendoza.

Mendoza, who takes over the role when the show resumes its run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24, costarred as China Doll, one of the club's featured can-can dancers, in the original Baz Luhrmann film on which the musical is based. Her run will also reunite her with director Alex Timbers, for whom she played Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at London's National Theatre.

As previously announced, principal actors Aaron Tveit (Christian), Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (Duke of Monroth), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini) will all return to their roles, as will Ashley Loren, who is the Satine Alternate.

The Moulin Rouge! ensemble will include Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, and Brandon Stonestreet.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). The role of Satine was originated by Karen Olivo.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film opened in July 2019 and was running at the time of the theater shutdown. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago." The production earned 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.