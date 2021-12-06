Rob McClure and the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Take Their Opening-Night Bows

Following a nearly two-year delay, Mrs. Doubtfire finally celebrated its Broadway opening last night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Take a look below at photos from the show's emotional curtain call.

Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure takes his opening-night bow.

(© Tricia Baron)

Based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story of an out-of-work actor who masquerades as a British nanny in order to spend more time with his children, beyond the terms of his custody agreement.

Brad Oscar and J. Harrison Ghee open Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway.

(© Tricia Baron)

Rob McClure stars in the title role, alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Completing the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, and Avery Sell play the Hillard children on Broadway.

(© Tricia Baron)

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

Charity Angél Dawson (center) plays Wanda Sellner in the new musical.

(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.