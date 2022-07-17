Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night to End Broadway Run (No More Yiddish Scat Singing)

The Broadway run of Billy Crystal's musical Mr. Saturday Night will come to an end on September 4, producers have announced. The show will have played 28 previews and 116 performances over the course of its run, which often played six- or seven-performance weeks, instead of the typical eight-show schedule.

Performances began at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29, and the show opened on April 27. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A developmental run took place at Barrington Stage Company.

Mr. Saturday Night, based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, features music by Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by original screen writers Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. John Rando directs, Ellenore Scott choreographs, and David O. serves as musical director.

The show stars Crystal (Buddy Young Jr.), Shoshana Bean (Susan Young), Randy Graff (Elaine Young), David Paymer (Stan Yankelman), Chasten Harmon (Annie Wells), Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

The production has feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell and Sky Switser, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown. The show is presented by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and produced by James L. Nederlander and Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

September 4 was the end of the show's current booking period. Following the run, Crystal will begin production on the forthcoming Apple TV Plus series Before, for which he will star and produce.