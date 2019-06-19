EXCLUSIVE: Watch a Clip From the Cinema-Bound Kinky Boots Film

A filmed version of the musical Kinky Boots will arrive in movie theaters nationwide June 25 and 29 only. Fathom Events will present a live capture recording of the musical, which was taped on the West End with the show's original stars Matt Henry (Lola) and Killian Donnelly (Charlie). Watch the pair in an exclusive clip from the soon-to-be shown film below.

In addition to the full production, audiences will enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the story of Kinky Boots and never-before-seen footage from the record-breaking Broadway run, which closed last month after more than six years and 2,500 performances.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.