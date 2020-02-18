Watch Moulin Rouge! The Musical Perform Live on Good Morning America

On Tuesday, February 18, Moulin Rouge! The Musical performed a live medley of songs from the show for ABC's Good Morning America on the stage of Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out stars Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and more in the performance below.

The day before, on Good Morning America, Tveit, Burstein, and Karen Olivo were featured in a behind-the-scenes segment about the show, which you can see below.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago."

Tveit and Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini). Featured in the ensemble are Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.