Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera, and Mrs. Doubtfire to Screen in Bryant Park

Bryant Park kicks off its "Broadway to Film" series tonight with a screening of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film Moulin Rouge! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

The lineup for this month is:

Tuesday, September 14: Moulin Rouge!

Monday, September 27: The Phantom of the Opera

Tuesday, September 27: Mrs. Doubtfire

All three of these films are tied to Broadway productions performing this fall (although only one of them is truly "Broadway to film," while the other two are "film to Broadway").

This event is free to the public. Lawn and food and wine concessions open 5pm; film begins at sunset.

Click here for updated Covid health and safety protocols.