Moulin Rouge! The Musical Releases New Teaser Ahead of First Preview

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has released a new teaser ahead of its first preview tomorrow, June 28, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out the video below.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's popular 2001 film, the cast of the Broadway musical features Tony winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can) as Christian, six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof) as Harold Zidler, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Fela!) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago) as the Duke, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The production opens on July 25.