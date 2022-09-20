Mike Birbiglia to Bring New Solo Show The Old Man and the Pool to Broadway

Mike Birbiglia will bring his latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool, to Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater, running October 28-December 30. Opening night is November 13.

Directed by Birbiglia's longtime collaborator Seth Barrish and featuring a set by Tony winner Beowulf Borritt, The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story and a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Birbiglia has been developing the work on an international tour over the past year and it ran at the Mark Taper Forum over the summer.

In addition to Barrish and Borritt, the creative team includes Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James, Lighting Designer Aaron Copp, Sound Designer Kai Harada, and Projection Designer Hana S. Kim. Ira Glass is story consultant.

Birbiglia's previous solo plays include Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, which ran on Broadway and earned Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance.