Michael James Scott to Return to Aladdin on Broadway

Michael James Scott will return to Broadway's Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre beginning Friday, February 28.

Scott is an original cast member of the Broadway production, and originated the role of the Genie in the Australian company. He has played the Genie in four companies on three continents, and begins a limited engagement in his native Orlando beginning January 22.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, and songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs.