Mean Girls to Relaunch North American Tour in Arizona

Following an 85-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North American tour of Mean Girls will relaunch with a one-week engagement at ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona. The show will run November 2-7 before moving on to Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and a number of other engagements scheduled into 2023.

Based on the popular 2004 film by Tina Fey, Mean Girls follows teenager Cady Heron as she attempts to transition from the African savanna of her childhood to high school in the American Midwest, a brutal jungle ruled over by apex predator Regina George and her pride of plastics.

In his review of the Broadway production, critic David Gordon wrote, "Tina Fey has brought the musical comedy back to Broadway, and it couldn't have happened at a more necessary time."

Fey wrote the book for the musical, collaborating with lyricist Nell Benjamin and composer Jeff Richmond (who is married to Fey). Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directed and choreographed the production.

Casting for the tour and additional dates will be announced at a later time.

Click here for a list of tour stops.