Mean Girls National Tour Welcomes New Stars

Replacement casting has been announced for several featured roles in the First National Tour of Mean Girls, which recently concluded a three-week run at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Leading the tour as Cady Heron will be current Standby for the role, English Bernhardt. She will be joined by current ensemble member, Morgan Ashley Bryant, as Karen Smith, as well as Jasmine Rogers as Gretchen Wieners, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis Sarkisian, and Adriana Scalice as Standby for Cady, Regina, and Janis.

The touring cast of Mean Girls additionally stars Nadina Hassan as Regina George, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G., April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brittany Conigatti, Maya Imani, and Iain Young. They join cast members Erica Simone Barnett, DeShawn Bowens, Lamont Brown, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The production's next tour stop will be at Music Hall in Dallas, TX, running from May 3-15.