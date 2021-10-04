Mean Girls Announces Cast to Relaunch National Tour

Mean Girls has announced full casting for the relaunch of its first national tour, which kicks off in Tempe, Arizona, on November 2.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Reprising their roles from the 2019-20 season are Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G, and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

Joining them are Nadina Hassan as Regina George and April Josephine as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George.

Rounding out the ensemble are Erica Simone Barnett, English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Lamont Brown, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Sarah Crane, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls is described as follows: "Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung."

Earlier this year, Mean Girls announced plans for the musical to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures, and is finalizing discussions for West End mounting. Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018, earning 12 Tony nominations. The Broadway production announced in January that it would not return following the pandemic.

For tickets and the full tour route, click here.