Mean Girls Wishes the World a Perpetual Halloween With the Song "Sexy"
Broadway's original Karen Smith, Kate Rockwell, sings her showstopping Halloween solo.
Mean Girls is celebrating its second favorite day in October tonight at the August Wilson Theatre — the one day a year when, in the words of Tina Fey, "a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it."
Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) gets a whole production number to extol the virtues of Halloween, and Mean Girls has graciously released a full recording of it so we're all inspired to push our sexy celebrations to the next level.
Enjoy, and Happy Halloween!
