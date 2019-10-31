Mean Girls Wishes the World a Perpetual Halloween With the Song "Sexy"

Mean Girls is celebrating its second favorite day in October tonight at the August Wilson Theatre — the one day a year when, in the words of Tina Fey, "a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it."

Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) gets a whole production number to extol the virtues of Halloween, and Mean Girls has graciously released a full recording of it so we're all inspired to push our sexy celebrations to the next level.

Enjoy, and Happy Halloween!