McKinley Belcher III to Join Death of a Salesman on Broadway

McKinley Belcher III has joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, coming to the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited 17-week engagement starting September 19.

Belcher will play Willy and Linda Loman's son Happy opposite Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D. Clarke, who reprise the roles they performed at London's Young Vic Theatre. Belcher joins a new cast of supporting actors in New York, featuring Khris Davis as Biff and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy's brother Ben. This reimagining is told, for the first time on Broadway, from the perspective of an African-American family, living and working in a white, capitalist world.

Belcher is best known for his roles on the Netflix series Ozark, the Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird, the Simon Curtis-directed film The Art of Racing in the Rain, and the Fox drama series The Passage. He can currently be seen as the series lead in David Simon's We Own This City for HBO and will next be seen in a recurring role in Netflix's live action adaptation of One Piece. Onstage, Belcher starred in The Light at MCC Theater (Outer Critic Circle Award nomination), and made his Broadway debut in the revival of A Soldier's Play for Roundabout Theatre Company.

Death of a Salesman has also announced its Broadway creative team, which will include Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart and Daniel Swee (casting), and John Miller (music coordinator).

Produced by Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions, and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.