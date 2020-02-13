Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Completes Broadway Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, set for a limited 20-week engagement at the Golden Theatre beginning February 28 ahead of a March 19 opening.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the cast will star Mark Addy as Harry (reprising his performance from the off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018), along with Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney. Understudies will include Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Hangmen is described as follows: "England 1965 – What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit."

Dunster's production of Hangmen celebrated a critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. It made its US premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in January 2018, earning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

Hangmen's Broadway creative team includes scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.