Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Will Open on Broadway in 2020

It was announced this morning that Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning Best Play Hangmen will move to Broadway later this season, beginning previews at the Golden Theatre on February 28, 2020, ahead of a March 19 opening. The transfer is produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, and Elizabeth I. McCann.

Hangmen is described as follows: "England 1965 — What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit."

Hangmen made its US premiere off-Broadway with the Atlantic Theater Company in 2018. The production starred Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Owen Campbell (As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn (Lovesick), Gaby French, Gilles Geary, Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive), David Lansbury (War Horse), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM), and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise). Flynn, Rogers, and Shearsmith all appeared in the original London cast. Casting for the Broadway mounting will be announced shortly.

Directed by Olivier nominee Matthew Dunster, Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Olivier winner Ian Dickinson.