Broadway Production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's to Be Simulcast Online for Final Two Weeks

Second Stage Theater has announced that it is partnering with Assemble Stream to offer simulcasts of its current Broadway production, Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, which opens tonight at the Helen Hayes Theater. The simulcast will stream live for home viewers during the final two weeks of the run: January 4-16.

"Nothing will ever replace the experience of attending a Broadway show but these simulcasts hope to capture the one-of-a-kind thrill of a live Broadway performance for audience members who are unable to attend the play in person," said Second Stage executive director Khady Kamara and Assemble Stream's Katie McKenna in a joint statement.

Simulcast performances are viewable exactly as they are happening on the stage of Broadway's Hayes Theater. The live performance is captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance happens. All cameras are operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.

Set in a roadside sandwich shop, Clyde's is about a group of formerly incarcerated people attempting to stabilize their lives while questing after the perfect sandwich.

It stars three-time Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) as the shop's terrifying boss. The cast also includes Ron Cephas Jones (Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Kate Whoriskey directs.

Tickets for the simulcasts of Clyde's start at $59, with $30 tickets available to viewers under age 30. Click here to get your tickets to a simulcast of Clyde's.