West End vs. Broadway: Lucy St. Louis & Emilie Kouatchou on Making History in Phantom

Following on our inaugural edition of West End vs. Broadway (featuring two Alexander Hamiltons), we have once again teamed up with our London partner site WhatsOnStage, but this time we're bringing you two trailblazers of music!

Lucy St. Louis and Emilie Kouatchou are currently making musical-theater history as the first Black performers to portray the leading role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera in the West End and on Broadway, respectively.

We marked this long-overdue milestone casting by bringing these two talented performers together to ask each other their own burning questions about the role. You can watch their emotional chat in the video below.