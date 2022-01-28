West End vs Broadway: Hamilton – Two Alexanders Sit Down for a Chat

TheaterMania has teamed up with our London sister site, WhatsOnStage, to create a new series of video interviews we're calling West End vs Broadway. We are pairing up Broadway stars with their counterparts from across the pond for a freewheeling discussion in which the actors ask each other the questions.

Our first West End vs Broadway features two Hamiltons: Miguel Cervantes plays the ten-dollar founding father at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, and Karl Queensborough plays the same role in the production currently playing at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London's West End. You can see them e-meet for the first time in the video below: