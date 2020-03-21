Laurie Metcalf-Led Virginia Woolf Revival Will Not Resume Performances

The new Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Joe Mantello, has closed after nine previews "due to ensuing cast scheduling conflicts amid the shutdown."

Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett starred in the production as Martha and George, alongside Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, who took on the roles of Nick and Honey. The production ran at the Booth Theatre, where it was scheduled to open on April 9.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? had set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Ann Roth.

An unnamed usher working at the Booth Theatre March 3-6 tested positive for coronavirus. The show continued performances as planned until the March 12 shutdown, with the theater thoroughly cleaned by the Shubert Organization.